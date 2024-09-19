Leopard Attack in Rajasthan: 16-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Udaipur

A 16-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Rajasthan's Udaipur district. According to the police, the incident happened in Undithal village under the Gogunda police station area.

Kamla had gone to graze goats in the jungle on Wednesday afternoon (September 18). When she did not return home by the evening, family members started searching for her in the jungle.

"The villagers along with family members searched the jungle and today morning they found the girl's body in the jungle. The leopard attacked the girl's face, back and chest area," Gogunda SHO Shaitan Singh Nathawat told news agency PTI.

A forest department team has also reached the site to investigate the matter and to trap the leopard.