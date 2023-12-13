Leopard cub found dead on NH-44, police suspect accident
By IANS | Published: December 13, 2023 11:58 AM2023-12-13T11:58:19+5:302023-12-13T12:00:06+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 13 A leopard cub was found dead on the National Highway (NH)-44 on Wednesday, a Delhi Police official, adding that it was hit by a vehicle.
The official said that a police control room call was received at 4 a.m. of the dead cub near Khatu Shyam Mandir, in the area of Alipur police station.
Acting on the call, a police team reached the spot.
“Prima facie it appeared to be a case of traffic accident. The body has been taken into custody and the Forest Department informed for further necessary action,” the police official added.
