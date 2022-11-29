Leopard cub found dead on tree in UP district

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 29 A leopard cub was found dead on the outskirts of Etawah, said the forest department officials.

The body of the cub was stuck between two branches of a tree when the villagers spotted it on Monday evening.

Forest ranger Hari Kishore Shukla said, "The forest department team had to cut the branches to bring the body down. The carcass has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of its death."

Based on prima facie evidence, officials suspect that the feline got stuck between the two branches while trying to hunt its prey. The leopard probably could not find room to wriggle out.

The incident took place on Monday evening in the Muraung village of Badhpura block that has a good leopard population, according to locals.

Further probe was underway into the incident.

