Leopard finally captured in Lucknow

Lucknow, Dec 27 The leopard that had been on the prowl in Lucknow since the past three days and also attacked several people, was finally captured by a team of forest officials on Monday.

The big cat was captured and put into a cage in Janakipuram area after he attacked a policeman and another resident.

A forest official said that the leopard was rather aggressive.

Forest officials said that the animal would late be released into the wild.

The number of persons attacked by the leopard in the past 24 hours had gone up to 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor