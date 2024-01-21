Leopard in Haryana: Big Cat Enters Residential Area in Hisar, Caught After Seven Hours

A leopard entered a residential area in Hisar on Sunday, January 21, injuring two persons before being captured after a seven-hour multi-agency rescue effort, according to officials. The leopard was initially spotted by a hawker selling newspapers around 7 am in Rishi Nagar, and later, it was seen in CCTV footage of the area.

Teams from various departments, including the forest department, police force, and fire and emergency services, were deployed in Rishi Nagar to catch and rescue the leopard. It remains unclear how the leopard entered the city and made its way into the residential area.

During the rescue operation, the leopard injured a rescue team's guard, Manjeet, and another employee, Bablu, when the team attempted to catch the animal in a warehouse. The leopard later attacked a woman on the street outside, but she narrowly escaped. Subsequently, the leopard entered a house. The administration arranged a trap, but when unsuccessful, the leopard was hit with a tranquilizer dart. Once the leopard became unconscious, rescue teams successfully captured it."