Leopard sightings and attacks trigger panic in TN's Coimbatore; monitoring intensifies

Chennai, June 29 The forest officials in the Boluvampatti range have placed 10 pairs of camera traps around a grove on the north side of Kuppepalayam near Devarayapuram in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district, after CCTV footage captured a leopard moving near the area, creating panic among villagers.

The grove’s owner, Sakthi, alerted authorities after the footage was widely circulated on social media.

Officials said there have been no attacks on domestic animals in the area so far, but they suspect the animal, likely moving from Madukkarai forest, is prowling near human habitation in search of easy prey.

“We have placed camera traps to monitor its movement. If needed, we will place a cage and relocate the animal. Our staff will also keep a night vigil to prevent human-leopard conflict,” said a forest official.

In the Mavuthampathi settlement, a few days ago, a leopard reportedly killed several goats. In nearby Palacode forest areas, especially Valaithottam village, residents have also reported multiple leopard sightings in recent months.

The animal has attacked farmlands twice previously, killing a domestic dog and a chicken, and on Saturday, it hunted another chicken, heightening fear among villagers.

Meanwhile, in the Valparai area of Coimbatore district, tragic incidents continue. A few days ago, a six-year-old girl, Roshini Kumari, daughter of migrant workers from Jharkhand, was mauled by a leopard while helping her mother fetch water from a tap behind their house in Pachamalai estate.

Forest teams retrieved her body the next day after an intense search using drones, sniffer dogs, and camera traps. This is the third such incident in Valparai in recent months.

In October 2024, four-year-old Apsara Khatun, also from a migrant family, was killed by a leopard near Uzhemala estate. In November 2023, seven-year-old Pradheep was injured in a leopard attack in Sirukundra within the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

Wildlife experts have called for long-term measures, including protective fencing, improved lighting in labour lines, and relocation of vulnerable settlements.

Forest authorities have urged residents to avoid venturing out during early morning and night hours and assured continued efforts to prevent further attacks.

