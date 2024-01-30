Leopard strays into city in Bihar's Rohtas, enters house

Patna, Jan 30 Panic spread in Dehri city in Bihar's Rohtas district when a leopard from the forest area entered it on Tuesday evening.

The leopard entered the house of retired teacher Shashi Prabha in Lala colony near Jagjivan college in Dehri. However, the family members displayed courage and presence of mind as they managed to lock the leopard in a room.

"We have informed the Wildlife Department about the incident. The rescue operation is underway," said an officer of Dehri police station.

"We were staying inside the houses due to cold weather. Suddenly, we heard about a leopard roaming in the locality. When we opened the door to go and out and find out more, the leopard entered the house of Shashi Prabha. The family members managed to lock the wild cat in one room and informed the local administration," colony resident N. Pandey said.

Meanwhile, an official of the Wildlife Department's Rohtas zone, said that Dehri has dense forests around it and it seems that the wild cat stray came out in search of food and water.

