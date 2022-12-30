Leopard terror in Chhattisgarh's Bharatpur, woman killed

Raipur, Dec 30 The people living in the Kunwarpur forest area in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district have been terrorised by a man-eating leopard. The animal has attacked two persons, including a woman who succumbed to her injuries.

The treatment of the second victim, a child, is continuing.

Collector P.S. Dhruv visited the area and asked the people to be alert. He assured that the leopard would be caught soon.

He advised the people to be extremely careful in bushy and deserted areas and carry sticks for safety.

While returning, the Collector asked a man grazing his cattle near some bushes to be vigilant.

