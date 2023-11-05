Leopard trapped after 13-year-old boy's death in UP

Bijnor, Nov 5 Two days after a leopard killed a 13-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, the forest department captured a female leopard, aged around three years.

However, uncertainty persists regarding whether the captured leopard is the same one that killed the boy.

“Leopards are territorial in nature. The captured adult female was found in the vicinity of the attack that occurred early on Thursday.

"While it remains unclear if this is the same animal, the presence of matching pugmarks at the scene indicates a strong possibility,” District Forest Office (DFO) A.K. Singh said.

“The trapped big cat has been sent to the Kanpur Zoo for further examination,” he added.

