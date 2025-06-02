Leopard wreaks havoc in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, leaves several villagers seriously injured

Jaipur, June 2 A leopard went on a rampage in villages near Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Monday, attacking at least eight people, including a child and two women, and leaving several of them seriously injured, officials said.

The incident, which occurred across Nuwalia and nearby villages, has sparked panic among locals.

Five of the victims are currently undergoing treatment.

The leopard’s first attack was reported from Nuwalia village, where it targeted a child grazing goats in the fields. The child suffered a deep gash on the back. Hearing his screams, nearby family members rushed to the spot and managed to drive off the big cat using stones and sticks. The child was taken to the hospital in a state of shock.

Minutes later, the leopard continued its 2-km-long trail of terror, injuring seven more villagers, including an elderly man whose eye was clawed out.

One of the most gruesome incidents occurred around 2 p.m., about 1.5 km from the initial attack site, when the leopard broke into a house and attacked two women, identified as Liladevi and Premdevi. One of the women was reportedly attacked from behind on the head, leading to severe injuries. Initial reports claimed one woman was "beheaded", but officials later clarified that the woman sustained critical head injuries and is undergoing treatment at Daulatgarh Primary Health Centre (PHC).

Soon afterwards, the leopard struck again in Khera village of Manaba, nearly a kilometre away, injuring three more people. It was last seen entering the home of a resident named Prem Balai to hide.

A joint team from the Asind police and Forest Department rushed to the spot. Assistant Forest Ranger Nandlal Gurjar said that a cage has been set up to trap the leopard.

Area resident Pokhar Gurjar said that the granite debris scattered in the Daulatgarh area may have become a temporary hideout for the leopard. While the animal had previously been preying on goats, this is the first time it has attacked humans so extensively.

