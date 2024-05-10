Leopardess beaten to death by villagers in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit, May 10 A three-year-old leopardess was killed by village locals with sticks and sharp-edged agriculture tools after it attacked them while they were working in their agricultural fields, a forest official said.

Three people suffered injuries in the attack by the feline, forest officials said.

The incident took place in Rampur village in Kheri district.

An autopsy conducted by veterinary officers, Deepak Verma and Suresh Chandar, said the cause of death was due to severe brain haemorrhage and excessive blood loss due to deep cuts on the feline's head and elbow.

