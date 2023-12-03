Let Congress see ‘Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne’, Goa BJP leader mocks Congress

Panaji, Dec 3 In an apparent jibe at Congress, the BJP leadership in Goa stated that let the Congress see ‘Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne’ about forming a government in Goa, they will not succeed.

Jubilant BJP supporters and leaders on Sunday celebrated the victory of three states here and expressed confidence that they will form the government at Centre for the third time after Lok Sabha election.

BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Shet Tanavade said that “We have won three states. We were optimistic to win these states. The way our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the country, we were hopeful of the victory. We could win the states even where there were governments of other parties,” Tanavade said.

“I am also confident that we will win both the Lok Sabha seats of Goa. Let the Congress in-charge of Goa, Manickam Tagore see ‘Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne’ about forming a government in Goa. Nothing will happen, we will form the government at Centre and their candidates will also get defeated in Goa,” he said.

“The faith people have shown in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, I am sure that under his leadership we will win the Lok Sabha election and will form government at the Centre for the third time,” the BJP leader said.

“I don’t know what will happen with the INDIA alliance, even if they come together, people are supporting BJP,” he said.

Congress in-charge of Goa, Manickam Tagore on Thursday had said that the moment BJP loses in Delhi (central govt), BJP-led Pramod Sawant will fall in Goa, which he alleged was bought over money.

“Exit polls are coming now. You can see people of India have decided to vote out Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and they are very clear that BJP will be defeated in every state, be it Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh, and Telangana,” Tagore had said.

Speaking about the two Lok Sabha seats of the coastal state, Tagore said “We will win both the seats in Goa as the people of state have decided to vote out corrupt government of Pramod Sawant and the day the parliament election is over, Goa government will also go,” he said.

