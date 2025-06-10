Let ED do its duty: CM Siddaramaiah on Rs 100 cr properties getting attached in MUDA case

Bengaluru, June 10 Reacting to the latest development of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attaching 92 immovable properties with a market value of approximately Rs 100 crore in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is named as accused number one, stated that the ED should be allowed to do its job.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "Let the ED carry out its duty. There's no problem. No one is objecting. They are taking action on the allotment of sites to certain other persons. Let them take action."

The ED has provisionally attached 92 immovable properties having market value of approximately Rs 100 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with MUDA case.

The official statement released by the ED on Tuesday stated, “It is pertinent to mention here that the attachment of these 92 MUDA sites is in continuation to the previous attachment of 160 MUDA sites having a market value of approximately Rs 300 crore. The cumulative market value of Proceeds of Crime provisionally attached so far is approximately Rs 400 crore.”

The ED stated, "The attached properties are registered in the name of an entity, such as a housing cooperative society and individuals who are front/dummy for influential persons, including MUDA officials.

"The agency initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Lokayukta Police, Mysuru under various Sections of IPC, 1860 and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others, who is the incumbent Chief Minister of Karnataka."

The ED investigation revealed a large-scale scam in allotment of MUDA sites by flouting various statutes and government orders/ guidelines, and also by other fraudulent means. The role of ex-MUDA commissioners, including G.T. Dinesh Kumar, has emerged as instrumental in illegal allotment of compensation sites to ineligible entities/individuals, the ED stated.

Meanwhile, the petitioner in the case, Snehamayi Krishna, reacting to the development in Bengaluru, stated that CM Siddaramaiah cannot escape from the case.

"He will certainly receive punishment. Earlier, the ED had attached properties worth Rs 300 crore, and now it has confiscated properties worth Rs 100 crore. In another two to three months, the clear picture in the MUDA scam is going to unfold before the people of the state. The CM is guilty, and it will be established," he claimed.

Krishna further stated, “After the Lokayukta officials submitted their final closure report and the High Court issued certain orders against the Enforcement Directorate, it was said that the MUDA case had been closed and that my complaint had no merit. This recent development is proof that the MUDA case is not closed. My complaint has merit, and the legal process and fight is ongoing.”

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi stated in Bengaluru that the ED has found clear evidence of corruption in the MUDA case.

"What will the Chief Minister say now? Will he say that no corruption has occurred in MUDA? Or will he accept that corruption has happened and take responsibility?" he asked.

