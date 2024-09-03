Let Pinarayi Vijayan decide ADGP’s fate: Kerala MLA

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 CPI-M-backed Independent legislator P.V. Anvar on Tuesday said that let the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decide the fate of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) - in charge of Law and Order - M.R. Ajith Kumar regarding the allegation levelled against him.

“As a comrade, I did my job, met the Chief Minster and apprised him about the situation. Now let the Chief Minister decide the fate of the ADGP. I will also meet the CPI-M state secretary M.V. Govindan and tell him about the corruption,” said Anvar.

Earlier, P.V. Anvar equated ADGP to a notorious “criminal” who has “modelled” himself like fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim.

Anvar also said that the political secretary to the Chief Minister, P. Sasi, who is in charge of the police, was not doing his job as specified by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He also charged that the ADGP has colluded in several illegal and shady dealings.

The Nilambur MLA also said that Ajith Kumar‘s wife was also involved in his dealings, adding, that he had several phone recordings of police officers.

“I cannot say whether he would be dismissed from his post or not. I have generally pointed out that a section of the police is not doing their duties. We have a Communist government which knows the pulse of the people,” Anvar told media persons after meeting the Chief Minister.

He said that when people were expecting that the ADGP would be removed from his post only an investigation has been announced.

On Monday, Chief Minister Vijayan announced that a probe would be conducted into the allegation levelled against the police officer.

Meanwhile, both the Congress and the BJP have criticised the Kerala government for playing “hide and seek”.

“Vijayan is scared to take any action as he knows he will have to also face investigation if he touches the cop. We demand a CBI probe into the allegations levelled against the police officials. We will be also seeking legal action,” said Kerala Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Satheesan.

State BJP chief K. Surendran said strange things are happening in the office of the Chief Minister.

“A senior IAS official - in his office - was in jail in the gold smuggling case. Now fingers are being raised at another official. The allegations levelled by the ruling legislator demand a thorough investigation by the central agencies,” said Surendran.

