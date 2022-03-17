LeT terrorist associate arrested from J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, March 17 Police, along with other security forces, have arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district along with arms and ammunition, officials said on Thursday.

Police said acting on specific information regarding movement of anti-national elements (ANEs) in Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, army, and the CRPF.

"During search, one terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF was arrested by the joint search party," police said.

He has been identified as Waseem Ahmed War, resident of Karhama Kunzer.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one hand grenade, two AK-47 Magazines and 20 live rounds were recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor