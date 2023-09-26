LeT terrorist & five associates arrested, arms & ammunition recovered in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Sep 26 J&K Police said on Tuesday that they have arrested one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and five of his associates, including two women and a juvenile.

SSP Baramulla, Amod Nagpure told reporters that police arrested the terrorist and five associates from whose possession a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

The SSP said that on September 21, the Baramulla police came to know that one individual, namely Yaseen Ahmad Shah, son of Tariq Ahmad and resident of Janbazpora (Baramulla) was missing from his home and has joined the proscribed terror outfit LeT/ TRF.

“Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation was taken up.

“On receipt of this information, based on human/technical intelligence, a joint team of Baramulla Police, Army & CAPF during MVCP checking at Tapper Pattan apprehended the said terrorist on 22/09/2023,” he said, adding that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one pistol, one pistol magazine and eight live rounds were recovered from his possession.

“During questioning, he disclosed the name of his other associate as Parvaiz Ahmad Shah of Takiya Wagoora.

“Accordingly, joint parties of Baramulla Police, Army & CAPF raided his residence and subsequently arrested him. Upon his disclosure, two Hand Grenades were also recovered from his possession.

“On September 23 duringfurther interrogation of terrorist Mohd Yaseen Shah and on his disclosure, one pistol, one pistol magazine & eight live rounds were also recovered from his house at Janbazpora.”

The SSP further said that he disclosed the names of his associates whose disclosure led to recovery of two more hand grenades.

“Investigation has revealed that this terrorist along with his five associates were operating on the directions from Pakistan based handlers and were planning to recruit more terrorists and carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and nearby areas,” he said, adding that the case under sections of UA (P) & Arms Act stands registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation is going on.

