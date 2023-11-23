LeT terrorist killed in encounter at Rajouri in J&K

Jammu, Nov 23, One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Dharmsal in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri District, officials said on Thursday.

Four soldiers including two officers have been killed in the operation launched by the security forces against terrorists on Thursday.

Defence sources said the neutralized terrorist was a Pakistani national who was trained on the Pakistani and Afghanistan front.

Sources said he was a high-ranking LeT terrorist active in Rajouri for one year and the mastermind of terrorist attacks at Dangri and Kandi in Rajouri.

Sources revealed that he was sent to revive terrorism in the region and was an expert in IEDs, hiding and operating from caves and a trained sniper.

