LeT terrorist killed in J&K's Shopian encounter

Srinagar, Jan 5 A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chotigam area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, officials said.

"Police along with security forces neutralized one terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit in an anti-terrorist operation in South Kashmir’s Shopian District," police said.

Police said acting on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in village Chotigam area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the early hours by police, Army and CRPF.

During the search operation, as the joint party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which retaliated effectively, leading to an encounter.

"In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter," police said.

He has been identified as Bilal Ahmed Bhat, resident of Chek Cholan, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

"As per police records the killed terrorist was involved in several terror crime cases, including the killing of local Army personnel namely Umer Fayaz son of Fayaz Ahmad Parray, resident of Sudsan Kulgam, hurled grenade upon non-local labourers in Hermain, resulting in on spot death of two labourers," police said.

Police further added that he was also involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar Bhat and injuring other Kashmiri Pandit Pretimber Nath, both residents of Chotigam Shopian.

"He was also involved in an attack on local Bal Krishan alias Sonu, resident of Chotigam. Moreover, he was involved in instigating local youth to join terrorist ranks and induced 12 local youth into the ranks of terrorists. Besides other terror crimes, he was also involved in the killing of an arrested terrorist who was leading the search party during a CASO at Nowgam in the year 2022," police added.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK series rifle, three magazines were recovered from the site of the encounter.

