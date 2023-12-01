LeT terrorist killed in Pulwama gunfight

Srinagar, Dec 1 The terrorist killed in an encounter with the security forces at Arihal village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district has been identified as a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member, officials said on Friday.

Police said acting on specific intel input regarding the presence of a terrorist in the village, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Pulwama Police, Army, and CRPF in the area.

"During the search operation, the joint team encountered indiscriminate firing from the hiding terrorist. The security forces effectively retaliated, leading to an encounter," police said.

Police said in the ensuing exchange, the terrorist, identified as Kifayat Ayoub Alie, resident of Pinjoora Shopian, associated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was neutralised, and his body was recovered from the encounter site.

"Police records indicate his involvement in several terror-related crimes.

"Significant incriminating materials, along with arms and ammunition, including one pistol, two magazines, five RDS, two grenades, were seized from the encounter site. All recovered items are now part of the case records for further investigation." police said.

