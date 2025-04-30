Let us be committed to create progressive Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, April 30 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that Maharashtra is playing an important role in the development of the country while making a strong case for creating a more progressive and prosperous state through the efforts and cooperation of all.

He also stated that in the coming days, Maharashtra will be a developed state not only in the country but also in the world.

He extended his greetings to the citizens of the state on Maharashtra Day and Workers' Day (May 1).On this occasion, he paid humble tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, the architect of the Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar and all other great social reformers.

“I pay my humble tribute to all the martyrs whose sacrifices made the establishment of Maharashtra a reality. Maharashtra has proven its greatness by making significant contributions to the economic, social, cultural and political progress of the country,” said the Chief Minister in his message on the eve of Maharashtra Day.

He added that Maharashtra has made spectacular progress in many fields such as industry, education, health, agriculture, art, sports, literature, and social justice in the last 65 years.

“Marathi language, Marathi culture and Marathi literature are the soul of our identity. It is our duty to preserve this identity and pass it on to the next generation,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Maharashtra is the holy land of brave heroes, adding that it is also the land of social reformers and freedom fighters.

“This state has been blessed with the supernatural qualities of knowledge, detachment, strength, sacrifice, talent and art. The legacy of social enlightenment, the peace prevailing in the state, law and order, planning for the proper use of natural resources, talented citizens and a young generation ready to work hard have made Maharashtra its identity at the global level,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that with the support of all this and with the cooperation of all, the government is committed to building a safe, prosperous state.

On the occasion of Labour Day, the Chief Minister also highlighted the valuable contribution of workers in the progress of the state and said that the role of the working class is very important in the industrial, social and economic development of Maharashtra.

He added that the government is committed to their welfare and the protection of their rights.

Meanwhile, in his message on the occasion of the 66th Foundation Day of Maharashtra State, the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “Let us be determined to maintain Maharashtra’s identity as a ‘civilized’ state while maintaining Maharashtra’s horse racing in all sectors such as agriculture, industry, trade, education, health, cooperation. Let us continue this tradition of unity for the progress of Maharashtra.”

The Deputy Chief Minister has appealed to everyone to be determined to take Maharashtra forward on the path of progress, on the strength of the support provided to Maharashtra by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for development works and the unity of all the people of Maharashtra.

