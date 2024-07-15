Let us debate in media: Shivakumar to Kumaraswamy on garbage disposal tender bribery charges

Bengaluru, July 15 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday asked the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy to come for a debate in the media over his allegation of bribery charges in the garbage disposal tender.

“Kumaraswamy’s life is all about hit-and-run. Instead of doing hit-and-run on the street, let him come for a debate in the media or make his MLAs debate in the Assembly,” the Deputy Chief Minister said on Kumaraswamy’s allegations.

“Kumaraswamy is desperate. They used to drive the garbage truck. Let him give the documents to his brother or any party member so that we can have an open debate in the media or in the Assembly,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that no one has called him or his family the “king of corruption”.

On Saturday, Kumaraswamy, without taking the name of the Deputy Chief Minister alleged that all preparations are being made to handover the Bengaluru Garbage Management to a company for Rs 45,000 crore for 30 years with 10 to 15 per cent commission.

On the BJP’s fight against corruption outside the Assembly, the Deputy Chief Minister said: “Why are they fighting outside the Assembly? Let them fight inside the Assembly. Let them say whatever they want inside the Assembly. We will respond to them accordingly.”

He said that cases, including the MUDA cases, happened during the BJP’s time. “The BJP is the father of corruption. During their administration, there was a series of corruption incidents. Congress is working towards a corruption-free administration and purifying the administration,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

--IANS

