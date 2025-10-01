Let us give new hope to our disaster-affected brothers and sisters: Maha CM

Mumbai, Oct 1 On the eve of Vijayadashami and Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, Chief Minister Fadnavis, on Wednesday, while extending his greetings, said that due to rains, an unprecedented situation has arisen in many parts of the state.

“In this time of crisis, let us all stand firmly behind these disaster-affected citizens. Let us contribute our utmost to help the farmers and labourers. Let us resolve to raise these brothers and sisters anew, with hope,” he appealed.

He prayed that the festival of Vijayadashami may bring happiness, prosperity and prosperity in the lives of the citizens of the state while appealing to us to overcome challenges and crises.

He also extended his best wishes on the occasion of Dhammachakra Pravartan Din.

“The festival of Vijayadashami brings the message of the victory of truth over falsehood. Let us take positive energy from this festival. Maharashtra has always been ahead in overcoming difficult situations and finding a way out of difficulties. From Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to many pioneers, this legacy has been given to us.

“Taking this inspiration, let us get ready to contribute to the development of Maharashtra. Let us resolve to keep the banner of Maharashtra development flying high with the unity of all of us,” said the Chief Minister in his message.

He added that Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar gave the world the direction of social equality through the Dhamma Chakra Pravartan.

“May this day be an eternal inspiration for the entire world,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra (Vijayadashmi).

In his message, the Governor has said: "The festival of Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra symbolises the victory of truth over untruth and righteousness over evil. May the festival bring peace, happiness and prosperity to all. I extend my heartiest greetings to the people on the joyous occasion of Vijaya Dashmi."

