"Let's go to finals this year..," Juhi Chawla on KKR's win at Eden Gardens

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 7 : Following the mesmerising win of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL on Thursday, Juhi Chawla, Actor and co-owner of KKR expressed her happiness and wished to go to the finals this year.

A superb performance by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinners, led by Varun Chakravarthy and debutant Suyash Sharma helped the home side clinch an 81-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Talking to , Juhi Chawala said, "I'm very happy with our team's performance. I just hope and pray that all our matches end like this."

"Every seat at Eden Gardens was occupied. Give the team your best wishes, let's go to the finals this year, let's be champions," she added.

Also, Actor and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan waved at fans outside Eden Gardens in Kolkata as KKR defeated RCB by 81 runs to register its first win in IPL 2023.

This was the second match of the Kolkata Knight Riders after they lost to Punjab Kings in their opening match.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan did not disappoint his Kolkata fans as KKR took on RCB in the 9th match of IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Shah Rukh with his daughter Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's daughter) flew to Kolkata before the match started. King Khan was dressed in a black hoodie and black pants. He teamed it up with black shades

While waving and greeting the fans at the stadium, SRK was also seen shaking legs to the tunes of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from the balcony. In another frame, the 'Pathaan' star was enjoying popcorn while accomped by his manager Pooja Dadl and veteran singer Usha Uthup.

KKR crossed the 200-run mark in 19.5 overs.

KKR ended their innings at 204/7 in 20 overs, with Umesh Yadav (6*) and Sunil Narine (0*) unbeaten. RCB's death bowling was a culprit as the side gave away 57 runs in the final four overs.

Brief Scores: KKR: 204/7 (Shardul Thakur 68, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 54, David Willey 2/16) won against RCB: 123 (Faf du Plessis 23, Virat Kohli 21, Varun Chakravarthy 4/15).

