Let’s join the fight against drug menace, says Delhi L-G in video message

New Delhi, Dec 6 In a rare video message addressed to Delhi residents, Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday urged citizens to join the fight against the drug menace as part of a month-long campaign launched on December 1.

“The menace of drug abuse is a direct threat to India's demographic dividend -- our youth,” said the L-G, who posted the video on his social media handle X along with the tagline: “Let's come together and strive for a #DrugFreeDelhi!”

“Drug addiction has become a threat to our country and society, home and family. Crores of people, especially the youth, are treading the path of self-destruction by getting addicted to drugs,” said the L-G who reports to the Union Home Ministry and controls Delhi Police and the city’s law and order.

Calling drug trade an international conspiracy against the country, he said this illegal activity was aimed at weakening the country on the global stage.

“We all need to counter the menace and it would be possible only when we personally say no to drugs,” he said.

Asking people to join the month-long drug-free Delhi campaign and contribute to nation-building, L-G Saxena told residents to encourage their friends addicted to drugs to try and quit the habit.

“Our fight is not against the addict but against drugs,” said Saxena in the video, carrying a logo of Delhi Police.

Earlier, the L-G directed the police, Narcotics Control Bureau and other departments of the Delhi government to join hands to make the Capital drug-free in three years.

As part of the month-long campaign launched on December 1, the police have formed special teams to target drug peddlers.

As per a Comprehensive National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India conducted in 2018, after alcohol, cannabis is the most widely used substance with 3.1 crore users.

Recently, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with five prominent spiritual organisations under “Mission Spandan” to tackle drug abuse and psychotropic substance addiction through spirituality.

The MoU was signed on behalf of NCB by Anand Prakash Tiwari, DDG (Special Wing, Legal and Awareness), and representatives of spiritual organisations, including Art of Living, Prajapita Brahma Kumari, Iskcon, Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation, and Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

