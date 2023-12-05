Let's see: Mahua Moitra on tabling of ethics committee report against her

New Delhi, Dec 5 Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday said that she was not sure if the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report in the alleged ‘cash-for-query’ case 'would be placed or not in Parliament'.

Facing a barrage of questions from the media over the Ethics Committee tabling the report in Parliament, she said, "Let's see, I don't know whether they will place it or not."

Moitra is facing the charge of alleged 'cash for Parliament questions'.

Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla had referred the complaint of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against Moitra to the Ethics Committee.

On November 9, the committee adopted the draft report against Moitra in connection with the charges of alleged ‘cash for Parliament questions’ and submitted it to the Lok Sabha Speaker with the panel’s recommendations.

On November 2, Moitra along with the opposition MPs of the Committee stormed out of the meeting accusing the committee's chairperson Vinod Sonkar of asking her "personal and unethical" questions.

The ethics committee is probing BJP MP Dubey's allegations that Moitra accepted cash and favours for asking questions in the Lok Sabha on businessman Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Hiranandani.

On October 26, Dubey and advocate Dehadrai gave "oral evidence" to the panel against Moitra.

