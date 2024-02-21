“Let’s See What Happens.…”: Arvind Kejriwal on Seat Sharing Formula With Congress in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener, Arvind Kejriwal, acknowledged on Wednesday that the agreement on seat-sharing between AAP and the Congress in Delhi should have been finalized earlier.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal stated, "Let's see what happens in the next two to three days. It has been delayed a lot; it should have happened earlier." Both parties are part of the opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

When asked about the seat sharing arrangement in Delhi with Congress, CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal says, " Let's see what happens in the next 2-3 days...it has been delayed a lot, it should have happened earlier

Simultaneously, Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely expressed uncertainty about an alliance between Congress and AAP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. He stated, "I am not directly involved in whether we are having an alliance or not. A committee headed by Mukul Wasnik is involved, so I will not be commenting on that."

While Congress and AAP have agreed to contest the Lok Sabha election separately in Punjab, discussions regarding a potential alliance in Delhi are ongoing. Kejriwal emphasized the importance of the alliance, saying, "We are discussing seat-sharing arrangements. The BJP will have it easy if there is no alliance (between AAP and Congress)."