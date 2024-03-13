LFW x FDCI: Rajesh Pratap's collection gets the claps as strays steal the limelight on Day 1

Mumbai, March 13 It was a complete royal affair as veteran designer Rajesh Pratap Singh showcased his latest collection on the first day of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI here on Wednesday.

However, it soon turned into a pet party as two four-legged furry friends joined the models to bring the curtains down on the show.

Before Singh showcased his capsule collection, which was in collaboration with polo-wear brand La Martina, fashion lovers were treated to a glimpse of the ‘sport of the kings’ – a polo match at the Mahalakshmi Race Course.

A carefully picked playlist featuring songs such as 'Who’s gonna ride your wild horses', 'Riders of the storm', and 'Horse Soldier', gelled perfectly with the theme of the show, as the horses and the polo game took the centre stage to be the inspiration behind the collection.

The silhouettes featured in Pratap's collection included Jodhpuri pants, blazers, polo T-shirts, and shirts, all in the rich hues of royal blue, gold, ivory, and burnt orange, among others.

However, during the end, the show earned several “awes” after a stray dog ran and joined the group of models, who strutted towards the paparazzis to strike a final pose for the collection.

Another stray dog stood right in front of the cameras, while the models posed along with a polo player for the final picture.

All in all, the show was a complete hit -- as the collection got the claps, while the strays stole the limelight.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor