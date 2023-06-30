LG an outsider, not aware of how hardworking Delhiites are: AAP

New Delhi [India], June 30 : The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday slammed Delhi LG VK Saxena for his remarks portraying the people of Delhi as freeloaders, according to a statement by the party.

During a press conference, AAP Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar defended the citizens of Delhi and highlighted their significant contributions to the nation.

She also issued a challenge to the LG, urging him to relinquish the "free" facilities he receives from the taxpayers of Delhi and leave the city if he has such serious concerns about the benefits provided by the Kejriwal government.

She pointedly highlighted the irony of the LG receiving 3 to 4 thousand units of free electricity, a luxurious bungalow, and an entourage of servants, staff, and vehicles, all at the expense of hardworking Delhiites.

She emphasized that as an outsider, LG VK Saxena fails to recognize the unwavering work ethic of Delhiites, who contributed a staggering amount of Rs 1.78 lakh crore in taxes to the Center during the financial year 2022-23, the party said in a statement.

Furthermore, she highlighted instances where the LG's decisions hindered essential services and programs for the people of Delhi. The AAP Chief Spokesperson demanded a public apology and a retraction of the statement from the LG.

Delhi LG VK Saxena made a statement on Wednesday claiming that the people of Delhi are used to receiving freebies, during an event organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce.

In a scathing response to the LG's remarks, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday tweeted, "The people of Delhi are hard working. They have beautified Delhi with hard work. LG Sahib, you have come from outside, and do not understand Delhi and Delhiites. Don't insult the people of Delhi like this... The Delhi government does not steal like other governments. By saving money, it gives convenience to the people. Why is this bothering you?"

The AAP Chief Spokesperson concluded, saying, "Is it fair for the LG to enjoy these privileges funded by the people's money while simultaneously obstructing the progress of Delhi? AAP demands that the LG immediately retract his derogatory statements against the people of Delhi and issue a public apology."

