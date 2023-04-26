LG approves creating 244 posts of Principals in Delhi govt schools

New Delhi [India], April 26 : Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena approved the creation of 244 additional posts of Principals in Delhi Government Schools on Wednesday.

Coming after the revival of 126 posts of Principals approved by LG in February this year, these additional posts would help the woefully short-staffed Education Department of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GTNCTD).

LG had earlier approved the revival of 126 such posts in February this year and asked the Education Department to submit a proposal for the creation of additional posts

While approving the revival of above mentioned 126 posts, the LG had asked the Education Department to submit a proposal for the creation of additional 244 posts of Principals, after getting a comprehensive study conducted by the AR Department, in consultation with the Services Department.

The LG had also directed that suitable financial provisions be made and ensured for these 244 posts in the Level-12 of the Pay Matrix.

These posts will now be sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for being filled as per their prescribed recruitment rules.

