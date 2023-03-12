LG Saxena inspects Yamuna floodplains in North East Delhi

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Saturday inspected Yamuna floodplains on Shastri Park-Bela Farm-Garhi Mandu stretch in North-East Delhi and instructed officials to immediately ensure steps to clean, restore and rejuvenate the 11 km degraded flood plains.

Accompanied by the top officials of several departments, LG took an on-site stock of the situation in the area.

According to the LG Office statement, once rejuvenated by Delhi Development Authority (DDA), this site will develop as a one of its kind public green in the locality, which has been suffering the most due to unplanned urbanization and degradation. The area adjoins localities like Seelampur, Shastri Park and Shahdara etc, said the LG Office statement. Even though DDA was instructed to immediately ensure the plantation of 1 Lakh trees at the Shastri Park site, the entire 11 km stretch on the eastern bank, upstream from Shastri Park to Garhi Mandu will undergo a thorough makeover.

The four main components of the rejuvenation work on the hitherto neglected Yamuna Flood plains in North East Delhi will entail physical cleaning of the banks/flood plains by removing garbage, dumped construction and demolition waste, animal waste and encroachments. Putting an end to rampant polluting activities like washing empty sacks and gunny bags used for packing chemicals, cement and disposal of waste generated by culling or slaughtering of birds.

With the aim to interconnect all the water bodies at different locations through a channel, cleaning, desilting, restoration and maintenance of the two main water bodies by DDA on the banks will be done. This interconnectivity will ensure uniform water levels in all the water bodies.

Further, extensive plantation throughout the stretch in a triple-grid layered design will be made. While the first layer of the grid will have riverine grasses, the second layer will have bamboo plantations and in the third layer, various flowering and fruit-bearing trees and plants will be planted.

These sites will be developed by DDA as open public greens with ecologically sustainable conveniences where different species of flora and fauna could flourish, said the LG Office statement.

LG Saxena, who is also the Chairman of the High-Level Committee (HLC) constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), to oversee the 'rejuvenation of river Yamuna', has been chairing meetings with concerned departments and inspecting the River at various locations.

