LG suggests teachers' transfer be kept on hold, Atishi says conspiracy to weaken govt schools foiled

New Delhi, July 7 Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Sunday said that a conspiracy to weaken state government-run schools has been foiled, with the reversal of the "overnight decision" to transfer 5,000 teachers as Lt Governor V.K. Saxena suggested that the transfer orders be kept on hold and asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and the Directorate of Education to take a "holistic and sympathetic" view of the matter.

"The struggle by the people has borne fruit, and the BJP's conspiracy to weaken Delhi government schools has been foiled. On July 2, the BJP, had through the LG, had overnight transferred 5,000 teachers of Delhi government schools. I had then promised the teachers, the children, and other parents that any conspiracy to weaken the educational revolution would not be allowed to succeed," she said in a post, in Hindi, on X.

"Today, the people of Delhi have won as the LG has withdrawn the order. This is a message to the BJP to stop conspiring against Delhi government schools, " she added, congratulating the teachers and the people.

The Lt Governor's suggestions came as he met a delegation of teachers, led by state BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva. Several MPs from the capital were also part of the team.

"HLG had received several representations from different Govt School Teacher's Associations & today met their delegation at Raj Niwas," the Raj Bhavan said in a series of tweets

"HLG Shri VK Saxena, consistently striving for better service conditions for Govt Employees, so that they can perform optimally, has advised the Chief Secretary & Dte of Education to take a sympathetic, holistic & fair view into the recent transfer orders pertaining to teachers," it said, adding that he has suggested that in the interim, the orders be kept in abeyance.

The transfer was purportedly mandatory in cases of teachers who have completed 10 years at a particular school, as per an Education Directorate circular issued last month.

Atishi, who had issued written directions to the Directorate not to proceed with the transfers, on Thursday asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to immediately stop the transfers, as there were also allegations of corruption in the process.

"This order is absolutely wrong and anti-education," she had said.

