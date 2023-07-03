LG terminates 400 private employees employed by Delhi Govt

New Delhi [India], July 3 : Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has terminated the services of about 400 private persons employed by the Delhi Government in its various departments. These private persons were engaged in a non-transparent manner and without the mandatory approvals of the competent authority.

The appointments of these persons also did not follow the mandatory reservation policy for SC/ST/OBC candidates prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The Services Department found that several of such engaged private persons did not even fulfil the eligibility criteria of educational qualification and work experience as laid down in the advertisements issued for the posts.

The concerned administrative departments also did not verify the veracity of work experience certificates submitted by these private persons, which were found to be fudged and manipulated in many cases.

The Lieutenant Governor accepted the proposal of the Services Department that all Delhi Government Departments, Corporations, Boards, Societies and other autonomous bodies under their administrative control, immediately terminate engagements of these private persons, wherein the LG's or the competent authority's approval has not been obtained.

However, if any administrative department finds it appropriate to continue such engagements, it may propose detailed cases with proper justification and forward them to the Services Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for onward submission to Lieutenant Governor for consideration and approval.

Services Department had compiled the information received from 23 Departments that have engaged such private persons as specialists. It was observed that the provisions of Reservations for SC/ST/OBC prescribed by the DoPT for reservation in temporary appointments lasting for 45 days or more have also not been followed in these engagements.

It was noticed by the Services Department that Departments like Environment, Archaeology, Delhi Archives, Women and Child Development and Industries have not obtained the approval of the competent authority, before engaging these private persons.

Further, Corporations, Boards, Societies, and other autonomous bodies like Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB), and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have also not clearly mentioned, whether the prior approval of the Competent Authority i.e Governing Council, Board, Selection Committee etc, has been obtained before engaging such manpower or not.

During the scrutiny by the Services Department, it was found that 69 persons were engaged in the five departments of Archaeology, Environment, Delhi Archives, Women and Child Development and Industries without approval.

Similarly, 13 Boards or autonomous bodies which engaged 155 persons, also did not take the necessary approval and no information was provided to the Services Department about the engagements of 187 persons in the Delhi Assembly Research Centre (DARC), Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) and Department of Planning, about the issue of approval of the competent authority.

However, 11 persons were engaged in four departments, Health and Family Welfare, Food Safety, Indira Gandhi Hospital and Transport, with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

Saxena has also noted the Cabinet Note pertaining to the Chief Minister Urban Leader Fellowship Programme, whereby 50 such Fellows were approved in 2018 and in the year 2021 by the competent authority.

The Lieutenant Governor directed that all concerned should comply with the Services Department's instructions failing which action, as may deem fit including departmental proceeding (DP), may be initiated against the concerned Administrative Secretary.

