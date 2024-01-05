Liberian cargo ship with Indian crew aboard hijacked in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy rushes help

Mumbai, Jan 5 A Liberian-flagged bulk carrier with around 15 Indian crew members, has been hijacked by around five-six armed hijackers in the Arabian Sea, as per a message received early on Friday, officials said here.

The hijacked ship, ‘MV Lila Norfolk’ had sent an SOS on UKMTP portal indicating around 5-6 armed hijackers boarding the ship late on Thursday evening.

Responding quickly, the Indian Navy launched an MPA and diverted its warship INS Chennai to assist the distressed vessel, near the east coast of Somalia.

The naval aircraft continue to monitor the movement of the ship as the INS Chennai approaches the vessel, and the overall situation is being closely tracked in coordination with other agencies/MNF in the region.

This is the third incident of its kind in the high seas on the country's west coast in the past one month or with the Indian Navy rising to the occasion with a rescue and relief operation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor