Life term & 10-year imprisonment for three youths for raping minor girls in Tripura

Agartala, Aug 26 A POCSO court in Tripura sentenced a 27-year-old man to life imprisonment and, in another case, awarded 10-year jail terms to two youths for raping girls in separate incidents, officials said on Tuesday.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Sudharshan Sharma said that in the first case, the special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court judge, Angshuman Debbarma, on Monday, sentenced Samir Naha, the main accused, to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 after he was found guilty for raping a 14-year-old girl multiple times in Dharmanagar in 2020.

Sharma said that the victim's mother and elder sister, who had facilitated Samir to rape the class eight girl student several times, were also sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

The accused with the help of victim's mother and elder sister had raped the girl for more than a year before the victim contacted the Child Line, an NGO, in January 2021.

With the initiative of the NGO, a case was registered against Samir Naha and two other women at Dharmanagar women's police station on April 3, 2021.

Police first arrested the main accused on rape charge and subsequently arrested the victim's mother and elder sister in connection with the case.

In another case, the same POCSO court in Tripura sentenced two accused -- Nirmal Sukhla Baidya and Mashendra Sukhla Baidya to 10-year rigorous imprisonment and with a fine of Rs 10,000 each for raping a 13-year old girl at Kanchanpur in north Tripura district.

Both Nirmal and Mashendra are the neighbours of the victim, who was raped multiple times by the two accused when her parents went to work in another village.

According to Assistant Public Prosecutor Sharma, the victim's mother filed a case against the accused on April 26, 2023 after the girl became pregnant.

