'Light lamps, not firecrackers,' CM Kejriwal greets people on Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 12 Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday greeted the people on the occasion of festival of light Diwali and urged the people not to burst firecrackers but to light lamps.

Kejriwal in a post on X, said, "Best wishes to the people on occasion of Deepawali. May there be lots of happiness, prosperity and success in your life on this holy and sacred festival of lights. May the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi ji always be upon you all."

"This is the festival of lights, I request all of you to light lamps instead of firecrackers on this auspicious day, illuminate your house with light and welcome Lord Shri Ram," he added.

The Chief Minister urged the people to avoid bursting firecrackers as the air quality had dipped to severe plus category earlier this week in the national capital.

However, moderate rain and wind had helped the air quality to improve in the city ahead of Diwali.

Following the improvement in the air quality, the city government had postponed its vehicle rationing odd-even scheme that was scheduled to kick in from November 13 to 20.

