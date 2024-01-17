Light quake jolts Assam
By IANS | Published: January 17, 2024 01:36 PM2024-01-17T13:36:00+5:302024-01-17T13:40:04+5:30
Guwahati, Jan 17 A light intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted Assam on Wednesday.
According to the National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was in Darang district at a depth of 20 km.
The Centre said the temblor occured at 7.54 a.m.
There were no reports of any injuries or damages.
