Light quake jolts Assam

Guwahati, Jan 17 A light intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted Assam on Wednesday.

According to the National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was in Darang district at a depth of 20 km.

The Centre said the temblor occured at 7.54 a.m.

There were no reports of any injuries or damages.

