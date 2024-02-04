Light Rain and Chilly Temperatures in Delhi, IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky Throughout the Day - Details Inside

Delhi witnessed light rain on Sunday morning, with temperatures dropping to 10 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a cloudy sky and intermittent light rain throughout the day. The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius.

While Delhi woke up to dense fog on Saturday, the sky remained clear during the day. According to the IMD, visibility at Delhi's Safdarjung and Palam main weather stations was recorded at 1500 meters and 800 meters, respectively, at 8:30 am. The fog led to delays in 17 trains heading towards Delhi.

In addition to Delhi, the IMD issued a warning of lightning and thunderstorms in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The bulletin highlighted the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning with gusty wind speeds of 30-40 mph over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

The weather department also issued a yellow alert for heavy snowfall across six districts of Himachal Pradesh—Lahul-Spiti, Kangra, Kinnaur, Shimla, Mandi, and Kullu. These districts are anticipated to experience heavy snowfall followed by storms. Additionally, a yellow alert for hailstorms was issued in Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, and Solan. Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, and Rohtang witnessed a bone-chilling cold wave due to light snowfall on Saturday.