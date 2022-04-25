Light rain likely to occur in J&K, Ladakh in next 24 hours

Srinagar, April 25 Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh during the previous 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast light rain in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.

"Light rain is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar had 12.2, Pahalgam 5.4 and Gulmarg 4.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 1.8, Leh 2.2 and Kargil 5.0 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu had 24.0, Katra 22.2, Batote 14.2, Banihal 10.4 and Bhaderwah 11.7 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor