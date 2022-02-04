Light rain, snow continues in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Feb 4 Light rain and snow continued in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast improvement in weather beginning Friday morning.

An official of the IMD said, "Weather is likely to improve from Friday morning onwards as we are expecting dry weather during the next 48 hours in J&K and Ladakh".

Srinagar had 1.6, Pahalgam minus 3.4 and Gulmarg minus 12.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, both Leh and Drass had minus 9.3 while Kargil had minus 14.0 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 7.0, Katra 6.0, while Batote, Banihal and Bhaderwah had zero as the night's lowest temperature.

