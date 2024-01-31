Light snowfall in hills, rain in plains of J&K

Srinagar, Jan 31 Breaking the unprecedented dry spell, light snowfall in the hills and rain in the plains occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Met department has forecast moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches and light to moderate snow/rain in the plains of J&K over the next 36 hours.

Srinagar recorded 2.2, Gulmarg minus 3.2 and Pahalgam 0.1 as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town in Ladakh region recorded minus 6.2 and Kargil minus 3.7 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city recorded 10.9, Katra 8.7, Batote 3, Bhaderwah 1.2 and Banihal 1 as the minim temperature.

