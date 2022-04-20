Light to moderate rain likely in J&K during next 24 hours

Srinagar, April 20 Weather remained cloudy with scattered light rain on Wednesday as the MeT department forecast widespread light/moderate rain in J&K during the next 24 hours.

"Widespread light/moderate rain is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 3.6 and Gulmarg 2.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh had 1.2 degrees, Leh 5.6 and Kargil 5.0 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu registered 23.4 degrees, Katra 20.8, Batote 14.1, Banihal 13.2 and Bhaderwah 8.4 as the minimum temperature.

