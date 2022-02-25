Light to moderate rain likely in parts of Delhi-NCR, Haryana during the next two hours

Light to moderate intensity rain lashed parts of Delhi on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rain in parts of Delhi-NCR during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of South, South-West, North-West, North-East, West, South-East Delhi, New and Central Delhi, Manesar Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Gr. Noida, Ghaziabad, Barwala, Hansi, Meham, Jind, Charkhi Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Mahendergarh, Sohna, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana), Bhiwari (Raj.)," IMD said.

( With inputs from ANI )

