Light to moderate rain predicted over parts of north India

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) Delhi on Thursday morning predicted light to moderate intensity rain over adjoining areas of many cities including Panipat, Gannaur (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad (UP) during the next two hours.

"10/11/2022: 06:45 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Panipat, Gannaur (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours," RWFC Delhi said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor