Lighting up lives: Rural women in Visakhapatnam thank Ujjwala Yojana

New Delhi, June 11 The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) continues to bring remarkable changes to the lives of rural women in Visakhapatnam, empowering them through clean energy access and enhancing their quality of life.

Several women beneficiaries from the district recently expressed their heartfelt gratitude, sharing how the scheme has transformed their everyday routines, both at home and outside, lighting up many lives.

A beneficiary of the scheme shared her personal journey, highlighting how the initiative has made a tangible difference.

“I got my connection in the year 2018. I came to know about this through a news article. Then I approached a nearby distributor operator, namely Dwarka Gas Service. Thereafter, I immediately got the gas connection as per the scheme,” she recalled.

Many women emphasised how the shift from traditional cooking fuels to LPG has enabled them to save time and better balance their responsibilities.

“I could save a lot of time because of which now I am able to manage my work life as well as at home. I am able to feed my children whatever they want in less time,” one woman shared.

Another beneficiary noted the significant difference in her daily cooking routine.

“Earlier, I used firewood and coal for cooking. It used to take 2 to 3 hours to prepare food. Now I can save that time as within less time, I can prepare food for my children,” she said, expressing her appreciation for the initiative.

According to data released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the domestic LPG consumer base in India has seen a dramatic increase during the Ujjwala phase, rising from 8.3 crore consumers in March 2005 to 32.9 crore consumers by March 2025. LPG coverage across the country has surged from 62 per cent in 2016 to an estimated 99.8 per cent in 2025.

Beyond easing household chores, Ujjwala Yojana has had broader societal and environmental impacts. The scheme has allowed women to spend more quality time with their families, participate in the workforce, and contribute to the household income.

It has also helped reduce deforestation and environmental degradation by lowering dependence on firewood and other traditional biomass fuels.

Significantly, the scheme has contributed to health improvements as well.

Citing the National Family Health Survey, the ministry reported a 46 per cent decrease in tuberculosis (TB) cases per one lakh people in rural areas between 2019-2021, compared to the 2015-2016 period.

In urban areas, TB cases saw a 4 per cent decline over the same timeframe, a testament to the health benefits of cleaner cooking fuels.

The testimonies from rural Visakhapatnam reflect a broader national trend, that of women becoming healthier, more productive, and more empowered through access to clean cooking fuel.

In May 2016, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, introduced the PMUY as a flagship scheme with an objective to make clean cooking fuel such as LPG available to the rural and deprived households which were otherwise using traditional cooking fuels such as firewood, coal, cow-dung cakes etc.

As the Ujjwala Yojana continues to expand its reach, it is not only lighting up kitchens but also fueling the dreams and aspirations of millions of women across India.

