Light/moderate rain likely in J&K during the next 48 hours

Srinagar, April 19 Weather remained dry in J&K on Tuesday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast light/moderate rain in J&K during the next 48 hours.

A statement issued by the MeT department said, "In Kashmir division, weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with possibility of light rain at scattered places mainly from late afternoon/evening.

"Thereafter, light to moderate rain/Tthunderstorm accompanied by occasional gusty wind and isolated hailstorm is likely at many places of Kashmir division during April 20 and 21st.

"In Jammu division, the weather will be mainly clear and hot at most places today. Thereafter, a spell of light to moderate rain/thunderstorm is likely at many places during April 20-21st.

"There is no forecast of any Major Rain during this spell".

Srinagar had 11.2, Pahalgam 5.5 and Gulmarg 7.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh had 1.5, Leh 4.8 and Kargil 5.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 24.6, Katra 21.7, Batote 15.8, Banihal 10.6 and Bhaderwah 11.2 as the minimum temperature.

