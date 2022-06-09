Lightning injures 5 in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar, June 9 Five people were injured by lightning in Srinagar on Thursday, officials said.

Reports here said lightning struck a tree in the botanical garden on the banks of the Dal Lake in the evening.

"Five persons including some non-locals were injured in this incident. The injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility," a source said.

