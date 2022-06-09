Lightning injures 5 in J&K's Srinagar
By IANS | Published: June 9, 2022 07:00 PM 2022-06-09T19:00:17+5:30 2022-06-09T19:10:14+5:30
Srinagar, June 9 Five people were injured by lightning in Srinagar on Thursday, officials said. Reports here said ...
Srinagar, June 9 Five people were injured by lightning in Srinagar on Thursday, officials said.
Reports here said lightning struck a tree in the botanical garden on the banks of the Dal Lake in the evening.
"Five persons including some non-locals were injured in this incident. The injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility," a source said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app