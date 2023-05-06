Lightning kills 2 in J&K's Budgam district

By IANS | Published: May 6, 2023

Srinagar, May 6 Two persons were killed after a lightning struck the Mujpathri meadow in J&K's Budgam district ...

Srinagar, May 6 Two persons were killed after a lightning struck the Mujpathri meadow in J&K's Budgam district on Saturday.

