Lightning kills 2 in J&K's Budgam district
By IANS | Published: May 6, 2023 06:24 PM 2023-05-06T18:24:04+5:30 2023-05-06T18:40:16+5:30
Srinagar, May 6 Two persons were killed after a lightning struck the Mujpathri meadow in J&K's Budgam district on Saturday.
