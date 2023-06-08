Lightning kills 2, injured 5 in Tripura

Agartala, June 8 Two farmers were killed and five others injured after being hit by lightning as several districts of Tripura witnessed heavy rains on Thursday, officials said.

Officials said that Shailendra Reang, 33 and Badal Dey, 60 were killed at Devipur in south Tripura and at Golaghati in Sepahijala district, respectively, after being hit by lightning while working in their paddy fields.

Five other farmers were also injured in Golaghati and taken to hospital.



