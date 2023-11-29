Lightning strike kills two brothers in K'taka

Shivamogga, Nov 29 Two brothers died on Wednesday after they were struck by lightning in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

The incident occurred at Hunasakatte junction in Bhadravathi town.

The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Beeru and 30-year-old Suresh.

Both were in their paddy field when they were fatally struck by lightning.

They had gone to guard the paddy crop, which was ready for harvest.

The bodies have been shifted to Bhadravathi government hospital, and the Bhadravathi Rural police have registered a case in this regard.

