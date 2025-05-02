Lightning Strike Kills Two MGNREGA Workers in Firozabad, One Injured

A tragic incident occurred in Nasirpur village where two MGNREGA workers lost their lives after being struck by lightning during a thunderstorm. Another worker sustained injuries and was promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to local sources, the lightning strike occurred while a group of 15 laborers was engaged in work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), despite worsening weather conditions. The sudden storm caught the workers off guard.

Police officials reached the scene shortly after the incident was reported. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem, and authorities have initiated formal procedures. Local administration is expected to provide compensation to the affected families as per government disaster relief norms.